Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

MOSCOW. – Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have taken a number of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, reported the press service of the Russian defense ministry.
Accordingly, the peacekeepers of this contingent continue the re-vaccination against the coronavirus.
"Disinfection measures are carried out every day in general areas and accommodation of the military," added Andrey Martov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.