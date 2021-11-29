News
Monday
November 29
News
Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society


MOSCOW. – Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) have taken a number of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19, reported the press service of the Russian defense ministry.

Accordingly, the peacekeepers of this contingent continue the re-vaccination against the coronavirus.

"Disinfection measures are carried out every day in general areas and accommodation of the military," added Andrey Martov, a representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
