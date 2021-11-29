USSR Marshal Baghramyan monument be unveiled in Russia

A monument to Soviet commander, double hero of the Soviet Union, Marshal Ivan Baghramyan of the Soviet Union will be unveiled at School No. 22 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, reported the press service of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces.
The solemn event will be held on Thursday, December 2—Marshal Baghramyan's birthday.
The opening ceremony will be attended by officers of the Southern Military District, the Guard of Honor, as well as representatives of the administration and NGOs.