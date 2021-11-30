Armenia health minister: Providing free medical services to country's primary figures is matter of national security

Providing medical services to the primary figures of the country is an approach that is very necessary and correct. This is what Armenia’s Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters today, touching upon the question on how fair it is for the Prime Minister and President to have personal doctors and to not provide out-of-turn services for military servicemen.

Avanesyan urged to not view the facts of giving a negative conclusion to the bill on providing out-of-turn medical services to servicemen and the provision of personal doctors to the Prime Minister, President and parliamentary speaker through funds from the State Budget in one dimension.

“Our servicemen and their family members benefit from medical services under special conditions, and they can choose their preferred medical centers,” Avanesyan added.

As far as the free medical services for the country’s primary figures are concerned, Avanesyan said this is a matter of national security. “The primary figures, as well as high-ranking guests from foreign countries must be provided with free medical services as well. This is accepted, and it is the right practice,” she said.