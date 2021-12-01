News
Turkey already assessing economic benefits of opening ‘Nakhichevan corridor’
Turkey already assessing economic benefits of opening ‘Nakhichevan corridor’
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkey is already assessing the economic benefits if the “Nakhichevan corridor” is opened.

The opening of a transport corridor through Nakhchivan will facilitate cargo transportation from Turkey not only to Azerbaijan, but also to other countries in the Caucasus region, and later—to Central Asia. This was stated in an interview with Anadolu news agency by Mehmet Hilmi Kagnici, Vice Chairman of the Konya Branch of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) of Turkey.

He expressed confidence that the opening of a new transport route via Nakhichevan to the western regions of Azerbaijan will lead to a sharp increase in trade between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"We hope that the Nakhchivan corridor will start operating as soon as possible. The main obstacle to the growth of trade is the lack of direct transport communication. The opening of the Nakhichevan corridor will ease the cargo flow in the region. This corridor will make trade more comfortable and profitable," Kagnici said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
