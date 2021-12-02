40% of Armenia adults have received first dose of Covid vaccine, 23.9% got second dose

We have some mitigation related to the virus, but this does not mean anything in the sense that you know that a new variant has been detected—Omicron—no person infested with which has been detected in Armenia. But it is not yet clear what effect this new variant may have, how severe will the disease be for the people. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government—and regarding the coronavirus situation in Armenia.
"It is also still unclear what effect the vaccines will have. Therefore, in the near future we must not lessen our vigilance until the situation in connection with the new variant improves.
We, of course, have tangible results in connection with vaccination. The number of citizens who have been vaccinated twice has passed the threshold of 480 thousand; we are approaching 500 thousand. Every day, except on weekends, more than 20,000 vaccinations are managed to be administered," the PM added.
In her turn, minister of health Anahit Avanesyan said that the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines has already been administered to 40%, and the second dose—that is, the full vaccination—to 23.9% of the adult population of Armenia.