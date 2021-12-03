News
Friday
December 03
Artsakh President meets with relatives of soldiers who died in 44-day war last fall
Artsakh President meets with relatives of soldiers who died in 44-day war last fall
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan met with those in charge of the construction of the memorial to the victims of the 44-day war last fall and the relatives of the servicemen who fell in this war.

The problem is that the relatives of these victims are unhappy that the memorial to these victims has not been built yet a year after the war.

To organize the construction of this memorial, the President instructed the mayor of the capital Stepanakert to establish a separate SNCO or LLC which will also include the relatives of the victims.

Ultimately, it was decided that the project would be ready by the end of the year, and the tombstones—within three months.
This text available in   Հայերեն
