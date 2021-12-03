UN launches campaign against Gender-based violence online

The United Nations has launched a campaign against gender-based violence on the Internet, marked with a symbol (b) that can be added to social media posts, AFP reported.

The symbol is intended to emphasize that corporate logos and copyrighted intellectual property often enjoy more protection on the Internet than people.

The body right campaign, run by the UN Population Agency UNFPA, said women, youth, ethnic minorities, and the LGTB community must be protected from online violence.

According to a survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, eighty-five percent of women worldwide have experienced or have witnessed digital violence against other women, and 38 percent have experienced it themselves.

UNFPA said online violence includes cyberbullying, hate speech, doxing — the release of private information about a person — and the use of images and videos without consent, such as deep fakes.

The symbol is a requirement that images of the bodies should be enjoyed on the web with the same respect and protection as copyrights for music, films and even corporate logos.