Armenia’s Mirzoyan briefs Croatia FM on latest developments in Karabakh peace process
Armenia’s Mirzoyan briefs Croatia FM on latest developments in Karabakh peace process
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlic Radman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors reiterated their readiness to undertake steps towards the development of mutually beneficial cooperation and the full utilization of the existing potential. The high level reciprocal visits were emphasized in the context of promoting the political dialogue.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of regional security and stability. Minister Mirzoyan briefed on the situation in the region resulting from the recent aggression of Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Also, he presented the recent developments on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process.
