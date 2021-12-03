Armenia official on unblocking: Routes, procedures for crossing border still being discussed at this phase

I do not have such information that the Azerbaijanis are building a railway to Nakhichevan and are already traveling by train. Armen Simonyan, the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, on Friday told this reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

"With the November 9 [2020] statement, it is assumed that the unblocking of transport and economic ties shall be carried out. According to the January 11 [2021] statement, the mechanisms on the basis of which all this shall be done are outlined in four points. That is, a trilateral working group is being set up with the participation of the deputy prime ministers [of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan], and various routes are being studied. The same statement notes that railways and motorways are considered a priority. Everything is clear as to what directions we have in terms of railway. (…).

At this phase, the routes, the procedures for crossing the border are still being discussed. I cannot say anything specific because there is no clarity in that regard. There shall be an unblocking. Nothing else is being discussed and will not be discussed by us," said the deputy minister, adding that the matter is about transit transportation.

"[Accordingly,] we [i.e., Armenia] get railway and motorway connection with the Russian Federation through the territory of Azerbaijan, we get connection with Iran through the territory of Nakhichevan. These are the main directions that may be unblocked in this case," Simonyan added.