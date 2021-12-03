News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 03
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Armenia official on unblocking: Routes, procedures for crossing border still being discussed at this phase
Armenia official on unblocking: Routes, procedures for crossing border still being discussed at this phase
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics


I do not have such information that the Azerbaijanis are building a railway to Nakhichevan and are already traveling by train. Armen Simonyan, the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, on Friday told this reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

"With the November 9 [2020] statement, it is assumed that the unblocking of transport and economic ties shall be carried out. According to the January 11 [2021] statement, the mechanisms on the basis of which all this shall be done are outlined in four points. That is, a trilateral working group is being set up with the participation of the deputy prime ministers [of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan], and various routes are being studied. The same statement notes that railways and motorways are considered a priority. Everything is clear as to what directions we have in terms of railway. (…).

At this phase, the routes, the procedures for crossing the border are still being discussed. I cannot say anything specific because there is no clarity in that regard. There shall be an unblocking. Nothing else is being discussed and will not be discussed by us," said the deputy minister, adding that the matter is about transit transportation.

"[Accordingly,] we [i.e., Armenia] get railway and motorway connection with the Russian Federation through the territory of Azerbaijan, we get connection with Iran through the territory of Nakhichevan. These are the main directions that may be unblocked in this case," Simonyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan blatantly ignores core principles of international law (PHOTOS)
Also, Paruyr Hovhannisyan called on the EU to be more precise in its statements…
 Karabakh resident captured by Azerbaijan is cattle breeder
About a month and a half ago, the Azerbaijanis had snatched his cows and not returned them…
 Azerbaijan takes Karabakh citizen captive
Negotiations are underway to have this person returned, according to the Artsakh National Security Service…
 Canada FM expresses solidarity with Armenian people
“Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash,” Melanie Joly tweeted…
 EU envoy to Armenia on another Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting: We are in touch with both sides
Ambassador Wiktorin said they hope to have this meeting within the framework of the summit of EU partners to be held on December 15…
 Statements on Armenia army falsification of wartime orders to be sent to the investigative body
According to the advisor to the Prosecutor General…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos