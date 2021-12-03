Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan blatantly ignores core principles of international law (PHOTOS)

2-day workshop on Inclusive Development kicks off in Armenia

Armenia Prosecutor General to head for Egypt

Dollar ‘ascent’ continues in Armenia

Union Against Genocide founder, chairman Ali Ertem dies in Germany

Karabakh resident captured by Azerbaijan is cattle breeder

Writer, statesman Vano Siradeghyan’s wake is held in Yerevan

The Packaging of ARARAT “Nairi” Wins a Master Medal on a Famous British Competition

Armenia official on unblocking: Routes, procedures for crossing border still being discussed at this phase

Azerbaijan takes Karabakh citizen captive

Armenia President, Russia ambassador discuss regional security, stability

Canada FM expresses solidarity with Armenian people

EU envoy to Armenia on another Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting: We are in touch with both sides

UAE signs contract for 80 French Rafale fighter jets

Statements on Armenia army falsification of wartime orders to be sent to the investigative body

Armenia FM briefs Netherlands colleague on situation as result of Azerbaijan military aggression

Protest staged outside Armenia consulate in Los Angeles (PHOTOS)

Benny Gantz believes US will support Israel in attack on Iran

Armenia MFA spokesman: FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting possible in Stockholm today

Armenia appoints permanent representative to Council of Europe

Passenger, 53, dies in hospital after accident on Goris-Stepanakert motorway

Young Karabakh filmmaker’s movie wins at Cannes Film Festival

President: 178 births registered in Artsakh in November

9th Khachaturian International Festival to be held in Yerevan

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Switzerland launches reform project for modernization of Armenia Vocational Education System in Agriculture

‘Nikol the traitor’ banner is placed on gate of Armenia consulate general in Los Angeles

Armenia, Greece FMs discuss need for returning all Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Large fire breaks out in Armenia’s Charentsavan, burnt body of elderly woman found in apartment (PHOTOS)

Artsakh President meets with relatives of soldiers who died in 44-day war last fall

Armenia’s Mirzoyan briefs Croatia FM on latest developments in Karabakh peace process

Armenia FM lauds Austria position on comprehensive settlement of Karabakh conflict (PHOTOS)

London Christmas tree becomes subject of ridicule

Newspaper: Armenia parliament ruling majority faction holds night meeting

Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Kocharyan discuss with his political teammates?

Twitter removes over 3,000 foreign country-related accounts

Blinken discusses with Bayramov situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian FM: Determination of Nagorno-Karabakh's status is subject to negotiations

EU fines four major banks totaling $390 million

Lavrov: Russian mediation on Karabakh settlement is welcomed by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Armenian defense minister discusses Washington's role in OSCE Minsk Group

Armenian PM discusses Sochi meeting with defense minister and ruling party MPs

Mirzoyan and Blinken discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia and Lithuania sign military cooperation program

Israel calls on to stop Iran nuclear talks

Taliban assures Iran border incident will not happen again

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss South Caucasus situation

Almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 in Armenia are vaccinated

NEWS.am daily digest: 02.12.21

Armenia premier confers on proposals for large-scale investment programs in urban development

Sebastian Kurz announces decision to quit politics

President, those in charge of several NGOs discuss Artsakh programs

Blinken: US hopes to work with Russia to resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Armenia President lauds dynamically developing relations with UAE

Dollar still going up in Armenia

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan shooting in direction of Karmir Shuka village lasted 10-15 minutes

Christmas tree to be installed at Republic Square of Yerevan this year

Armenia Security Council chief on deputy PMs’ Moscow meeting: Agreements not managed to be formulated yet

Biden urges Congress to approve nuclear force data transfer to Australia

Trump complains about loss of respect for the US

Hajiyev: Azerbaijan ready to start talks with Armenia on signing peace agreement

Ivan Aivazovsky bust unveiled in Stepanakert

Armenia electricity tariffs may increase as of February 2022

Exchange of fire occurs in area of Karabakh’s Karmir Shuka village

Ardshinbank named the Best Bank of the Year by The Banker international magazine

Ex-President Kocharyan chairs meeting of opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction in parliament

3 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs to continue work in coming days to open regional communications

Armenia to get EU assistance to improve its aviation safety

Armenia revenue committee ex-chief is appointed Armavir Province governor

40% of Armenia adults have received first dose of Covid vaccine, 23.9% got second dose

World oil prices going up

558 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia humanitarian mission medical team delivers healthcare supplies to Aleppo medical facilities (PHOTOS)

Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh conduct training

Armenia FM in Stockholm, underscores proper, targeted response from international community (PHOTOS)

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss situation in Armenia, Azerbaijan

Senator Markey expresses readiness to work in US Senate to facilitate release of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Newspaper: Armenia police continue inspections regarding health minister’s ‘voyages’

Newspaper: Armenia PM-Artsakh President tandem devises another operation

Travelers to face stricter Covid test rules when visiting US

UN Secretary-General urges to increase testing, and not to ban travel due to omicron strain

Castro becomes the first female president in Honduras

Lavrov: Russia is making efforts to resolve controversial issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan

EU Representative: Bayramov and Mirzoyan to meet in Stockholm on December 2

European Commission unveils its alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative

Macron says UK PM Boris Johnson is a clown

NEWS.am daily digest: 01.12.21

Embassy in Armenia: This year 16 Days of Activism align with US Summit for Democracy

US envoy: Armenia has some of the best produce in the world

Turkey already assessing economic benefits of opening ‘Nakhichevan corridor’

Dollar continues increasing in Armenia

All Armenian Fund: Working Group reported they received no credible evidence that funds were misappropriated

Luc Pierre Devigne: EU discussing with Russia conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia former President Sargsyan: Artsakh issue is not resolved

Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan deputy PMs to meet in Moscow today

Russia MFA: OSCE plays useful role in promoting settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau: We can’t fine PM, parliament speaker for not wearing face masks