EU envoy to Armenia on another Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting: We are in touch with both sides

We are in touch with both sides, the discussions continue, we hope that we will be able to contribute to the development of the situation. Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, told reporters this—and referring to holding another meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.
The EU envoy said they hope to have another meeting within the framework of the summit of EU partners to be held on December 15, to discuss humanitarian issues.
Wiktorin stressed that these humanitarian issues must be solved urgently.