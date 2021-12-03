Azerbaijan takes Karabakh citizen captive

At around 1pm Friday, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Security Service (NSS) was informed about the disappearance of S.S. (born in 1956), a resident of Chartar town of the Martuni region, according to a statement issued by the Artsakh NSS.

It was found out that this Artsakh citizen had gotten lost, ended up in the territory under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces, and was detained by them.

The incident was immediately reported to the Russian peacekeepers.

Negotiations are underway to have S.S. returned to the Armenian side.