Friday
December 03
Friday
December 03
Azerbaijanis kill Nagorno-Karabakh resident captured today
Azerbaijanis kill Nagorno-Karabakh resident captured today
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A resident of the city in the Martuni region, captured today by the Azerbaijanis, was killed, Ombudsman of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Gegham Stepanyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

The body of the deceased is still with the Azerbaijanis.

The man got lost and ended up in the territory controlled by Azerbaijan. According to available information, the victim was a shepherd.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani authorities tried to create an "informational justification" for the next flagrant violation of all conceivable provisions of international law. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan hastened to issue a statement that “on December 3, at about 13:00, an Azerbaijani serviceman on alert at one of the positions was attacked by a person of Armenian origin,” as a result of which the Azerbaijani serviceman “neutralized attacker ".
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
