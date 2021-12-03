Armenia and Poland FMs discuss regional security issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on December 2 within the framework of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Conference with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau.
During the meeting, Mirzoyan and Rau discussed a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral relations, and also expressed their readiness to take practical steps to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Touching upon the issues of regional security and stability, the Armenian Foreign Minister presented to his colleague the situation resulting from Azerbaijan's penetration into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the recent aggression.
He noted the need to fully restore the process of resolving the Karabakh conflict within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group.
The sides touched upon issues requiring urgent solutions, in particular, the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, and other persons held in Azerbaijan.
Mirzoyan also congratulated Poland on the upcoming chairmanship in the OSCE and expressed confidence that Warsaw will take appropriate measures to ensure peace and security in the OSCE area of responsibility during its chairmanship.