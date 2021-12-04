WHO: Omicron variant could worsen situation in Europe

The increase in cases of COVID-19 in Europe in the last two months is due to the Delta variant, but the Omicron variant can aggravate the situation, said the World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, RIA Novosti reported.

Speaking at an online conference and in response to questions about the coronavirus situation, Van Kerkhove said it was important to continue assisting the epidemiological measures to curtail the spread of the Delta variant. In particular, as per the specialist, the respective vaccination campaigns should be intensified.