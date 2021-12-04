News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 04
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
WHO: Omicron variant could worsen situation in Europe
WHO: Omicron variant could worsen situation in Europe
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The increase in cases of COVID-19 in Europe in the last two months is due to the Delta variant, but the Omicron variant can aggravate the situation, said the World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove, RIA Novosti reported.

Speaking at an online conference and in response to questions about the coronavirus situation, Van Kerkhove said it was important to continue assisting the epidemiological measures to curtail the spread of the Delta variant. In particular, as per the specialist, the respective vaccination campaigns should be intensified.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 419 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 27 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 Almost 9% of infected with COVID-19 in Armenia are vaccinated
According to her, more than 12,000 citizens...
 3 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 40% of Armenia adults have received first dose of Covid vaccine, 23.9% got second dose
The minister of health informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos