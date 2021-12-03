Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

The Armenian Foreign Minister met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schaefer (USA), Igor Khovaev (Russia), and Brice Roquefeuil (France).

The meeting took place on December 1 in Stockholm. It was also attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the talks, the sides noted the importance of a full-fledged process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Mirzoyan noted the unacceptability of the militant rhetoric and aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani leadership. The head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry highlighted the importance of concrete steps aimed at easing tensions in the region and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Mirzoyan noted the need to resolve humanitarian issues: the immediate return of prisoners and detainees, the identification of cases of disappearances, the preservation of the Armenian cultural and historical heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan, and the creation of opportunities for the activities of international organizations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian side reaffirmed its commitment to continue work on a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.