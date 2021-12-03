News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 03
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Foreign Minister met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schaefer (USA), Igor Khovaev (Russia), and Brice Roquefeuil (France).
The meeting took place on December 1 in Stockholm. It was also attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
During the talks, the sides noted the importance of a full-fledged process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.
Mirzoyan noted the unacceptability of the militant rhetoric and aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani leadership. The head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry highlighted the importance of concrete steps aimed at easing tensions in the region and Nagorno-Karabakh.
Mirzoyan noted the need to resolve humanitarian issues: the immediate return of prisoners and detainees, the identification of cases of disappearances, the preservation of the Armenian cultural and historical heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan, and the creation of opportunities for the activities of international organizations in Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian side reaffirmed its commitment to continue work on a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM: Determination of Nagorno-Karabakh's status is subject to negotiations
One year after the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno- Karabakh...
 Lavrov: Russian mediation on Karabakh settlement is welcomed by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
His remarks came during the meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers...
 Armenian defense minister discusses Washington's role in OSCE Minsk Group
Papikyan presented the situation in the border zone...
 Mirzoyan and Blinken discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict
The two sides noted with satisfaction the current level of political dialogue...
 Lavrov and Cavusoglu discuss South Caucasus situation
As the Russian Foreign Ministry reports...
 Russia MFA: OSCE plays useful role in promoting settlement of Karabakh conflict
The settlement of any conflict should be carried out by peaceful political-diplomatic methods…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos