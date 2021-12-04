News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 04
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Newspaper: Matter of changing Armenia’s external vector becoming reality?
Newspaper: Matter of changing Armenia’s external vector becoming reality?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. Today [PM] Nikol Pashinyan will once again meet with the representatives of the extra-parliamentary forces.

According to Past newspaper’s information, the agenda of the meeting is quite full (…).

(…). Along with all this, there are two matters on the agenda that we have that are quite noteworthy. One of them has such a wording: "Possible foreign policy developments: Discussion of termination of the RA membership in CSTO and EEU and possible alternatives.” By the way, the very next point [on this agenda] refers to the promotion of the European integration process.

In fact, the information is confirmed that the matter of termination of the RA's membership in the CSTO and EEU is being very actively discussed in the government and pro-government circles, although Pashinyan had noted at his last [press] conference that he does not believe the circumstance of leaving the CSTO will be considered.

By the way, this unit of extra-parliamentary forces, which was created on Pashinyan's initiative, is already almost entirely composed of pro-government forces, mostly pro-Western (…).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Opportunity created for change of power in Armenia
These local elections differ from the previous ones in that…
 Newspaper: Armenia parliament ruling majority faction holds night meeting
It is known what they discussed…
 Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Kocharyan discuss with his political teammates?
They want to convene a special parliament session…
 Newspaper: Armenia police continue inspections regarding health minister’s ‘voyages’
Our well-informed sources at the police convey that no matter how much the law enforcers dig into the incident…
 Newspaper: Crimes with use of weapons increase in Armenia in 2021
What are the reasons?
 Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition’s candidate to not change
For the post of deputy chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos