FM: Any status within Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Artsakh people, authorities

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), David Babayan, attended—at the sessions’ hall of the National Assembly—the conference of the Armenian National Committees and Offices of opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party, and delivered an address, the ARF website informs.
In his speech, the FM reflected on the main directions of Artsakh's foreign policy, regional developments, and the process of settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.
As Artsakh's foreign policy priorities, Babayan singled out the international recognition of Artsakh, the de-occupation of its territories, the comprehensive and just settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, as well as the development and expansion of relations with various countries and their subjects.
The minister stressed that any status within Azerbaijan, which would mean the destruction of Artsakh and the Armenian statehood, is unacceptable for the people and authorities of Artsakh.
And for the effective fulfillment of the set tasks, the FM highlighted the preservation of Artsakh's geopolitical subjectivity, pan-Armenian unity, and the perception—in both Armenia and the Armenian diaspora—of Artsakh as the supreme national value.