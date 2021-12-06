Opposition MP: Nothing officially announced in Armenia about negotiations over return of 10 POWs

Nothing was officially announced in Armenia about the negotiations that were held over the return of ten prisoners of war (POWs). Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP from the opposition "With Honor" Faction in the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA) and a security expert, wrote this on Facebook.
He added as follows: "This question arises because Azerbaijan claims that the RA has handed over to them the minefield maps which had not been handed over to Azerbaijan so far.
If I am not mistaken, until recently, the RA had managed to hand over to Azerbaijan the maps of the minefields of 3 regions.
In the conditions of Armenia's silence and Azerbaijan's assurances, it turns out that all those areas’ minefields maps which official Yerevan had refused to hand over until now have been handed over to the enemy.
I hope that there still will be clarifications on this topic."