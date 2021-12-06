India-Eurasian Union free trade zone talks to begin early 2022

India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have completed preliminary expert consultations on the formation of a free trade zone (FTZ), the parties will begin talks to conclude an agreement in early 2022. According to Russian FM Sergei Lavrov, Russian-Indian consultations in the 2+2 format between the defense ministers and foreign ministers of the two countries, TASS reported.
