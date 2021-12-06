News
India-Eurasian Union free trade zone talks to begin early 2022
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have completed preliminary expert consultations on the formation of a free trade zone (FTZ), the parties will begin talks to conclude an agreement in early 2022. According to Russian FM Sergei Lavrov, Russian-Indian consultations in the 2+2 format between the defense ministers and foreign ministers of the two countries, TASS reported.

According to Lavrov, at the meeting, the parties noted the completion of preliminary consultations between the EAEU and India on the creation of an FTZ.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
