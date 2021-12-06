Israel tries to convince US to strike Iranian targets

Defense Secretary Benny Gantz and Mossad chief David Barnea, during their meetings in Washington this week with senior US administration officials, will insist that the United States launch a military strike against Iranian targets, three major Israeli television stations reported.
According to reports, Gantz and Barney will urge their American interlocutors to develop a Plan B against Iran, viewing the stalled nuclear talks in Vienna as an opportunity to pressure the US to take a more aggressive stance towards the Islamic Republic, the Times of Israel reported.
Along with calls for tougher sanctions, the Israelis will ask the United States to take military action against Iran.