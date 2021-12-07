Karabakh President pays tribute to 1988 Spitak earthquake victims

STEPANAKERT. – In connection with the 33rd anniversary of the destructive Spitak earthquake in Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday visited the Stepanakert city memorial and paid tribute to the innocent victims of this natural disaster, the President's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Artsakh head of state was accompanied by Karen Shahramanyan, Chief of the Office of the President; Artak Beglaryan, Minister of State; Vitaly Balasanyan, Secretary of the Security Council; and several other officials.