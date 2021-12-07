Dejavu: Parliament speaker says Armenian captive soldiers no longer exist for him

The Telegram channel of Dejavu has posted a video where the speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, talks to a person at an event and touches upon the issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.

Note that it is not known where and when this conversation took place.

Below we present the text of this video recorded conversation.

- For example, can our captives wait for two, three months more?

- Alen Simonyan—speaks in parallel: He is right, he is right.

- Such things they say, in people…

- Alen Simonyan: No, it's wrong, they do not understand. What was the objective of those captives, those people, the soldiers that they went?

- To defend the homeland.

- Alen Simonyan: The Homeland. Now, I'm sorry I may be saying something a little wrong, but I consider those captives that they are no more, they are no more for me. When a terrorist takes a plane, Israel, Israel, Israel does not negotiate with the terrorist, it shoots that plane [down]. And do you know who those captives are? Who those captives are?

- I want to hear from you.

- Alen Simonyan: They are those people who put down [their] weapons and ran away and got lost. I cannot say this out loud. Are you not interested in why the parents of those captives are not active now?

- I'm very interested in this.

- Alen Simonyan: Because, because, because those people know that those people deserted [the army], they put [down their] weapons and fled, ended up in [Azerbaijani] captivity.