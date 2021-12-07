News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 07
USD
492.41
EUR
555.14
RUB
6.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.41
EUR
555.14
RUB
6.62
Show news feed
Dejavu: Parliament speaker says Armenian captive soldiers no longer exist for him
Dejavu: Parliament speaker says Armenian captive soldiers no longer exist for him
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Telegram channel of Dejavu has posted a video where the speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, talks to a person at an event and touches upon the issue of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.

Note that it is not known where and when this conversation took place.

Below we present the text of this video recorded conversation.

- For example, can our captives wait for two, three months more?

- Alen Simonyan—speaks in parallel: He is right, he is right.

- Such things they say, in people…

- Alen Simonyan: No, it's wrong, they do not understand. What was the objective of those captives, those people, the soldiers that they went?

- To defend the homeland.

- Alen Simonyan: The Homeland. Now, I'm sorry I may be saying something a little wrong, but I consider those captives that they are no more, they are no more for me. When a terrorist takes a plane, Israel, Israel, Israel does not negotiate with the terrorist, it shoots that plane [down]. And do you know who those captives are? Who those captives are?

- I want to hear from you.

- Alen Simonyan: They are those people who put down [their] weapons and ran away and got lost. I cannot say this out loud. Are you not interested in why the parents of those captives are not active now?

- I'm very interested in this.

- Alen Simonyan: Because, because, because those people know that those people deserted [the army], they put [down their] weapons and fled, ended up in [Azerbaijani] captivity.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kazakhstan First President notes Russia’s role in resolving Karabakh conflict
Nursultan Nazarbayev told film director Oliver Stone that the United States should applaud, not criticize Russia's steps…
 MFA: Armenia urges Azerbaijan to refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions
The ministry released a statement...
 Legislature speaker: Criminal case will be launched against Armenian soldiers who laid down their weapons, surrendered
The word “hero” has lost a lot of value on Facebook because of…
 National Assembly holding urgent discussion on Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
These debates, however, are being held behind closed doors…
 Armenia legislature majority blocks opposition draft statement on border delimitation
According to this draft statement, the National Assembly was to debate on...
 Armenia ex-defense minister on border delimitation: Authorities say 'we negotiate whatever we want'
We demand not to take steps which will harm Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos