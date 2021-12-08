News
Wednesday
December 08
News
Missing, captured soldiers' families spend night at Armenia legislature entrance
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


A group of relatives of the missing and captured servicemen have spent the night at the entrance to the building of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

“We haven't gone home since yesterday; we spent the whole night here,” Arsen Ghukasyan, the relative of a missing soldier, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A large number of police officers have been stationed at the entrance to the NA since this morning.

A group of families of the missing and captured Armenian servicemen had protested in front of the main government building Tuesday, and also closed off the Tigran Mets Avenue section which enters the Republic Square and runs along the main government building.

They were demanding that NA speaker Alen Simonyan come and answer for calling the captive servicemen "deserters."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
