News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.81
EUR
557.22
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 541 coronavirus tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which 62 new cases of this disease were confirmed.  

At present, 83 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 14 patients are in critical condition while 44 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 26,137 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,328 of them have come back positive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Russia reports 30,752 new COVID-19 cases
The number of recovered people increased by 36,976 per day, up to 8,602,067 people...
 410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 17 more coronavirus patients have died, but seven of them—from some other illnesses…
 4 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 54 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And eighteen COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
 419 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 27 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 WHO: Omicron variant could worsen situation in Europe
The increase in cases of COVID-19 in Europe in the last two months is due to…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos