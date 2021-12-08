1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 541 coronavirus tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which 62 new cases of this disease were confirmed.

At present, 83 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 14 patients are in critical condition while 44 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 26,137 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,328 of them have come back positive.