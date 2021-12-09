Gerasimov: Russian military in Karabakh working to restore peaceful life in region

As part of a peacekeeping operation, the Russian servicemen in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] are currently working on the return of captives, implementation of infrastructure projects, and resolving other humanitarian issues, said Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, TASS reported.
"Apart from monitoring the ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities, the efforts of our peacekeepers are aimed at restoring peaceful life in the region. Moreover, humanitarian issues are being successfully resolved," Gerasimov said at a briefing Thursday with foreign military attachés to Russia.
The main respective tasks are "demining of sites and facilities, return of captives and other detainees, search for the bodies of the casualties, security of humanitarian cargo delivery, and insuring of the implementation of infrastructure projects," he added.
"The Russian armed forces continue to fulfill peacekeeping tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. More than a year ago, it became possible to stop the bloody war and create conditions for the restoration of peace in the region. In order to reduce the tension and comply with the ceasefire regime, the Russian peacekeepers have been on duty at the checkpoints and are patrolling the area of the peacekeeping operation," Gerasimov said.
Also, he recalled that "apart from the monitoring of the ceasefire and all hostilities, a Russian-Turkish joint center has been operating since January of this year in the Aghdam region of Azerbaijan."