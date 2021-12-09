News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Gerasimov: Russian military in Karabakh working to restore peaceful life in region
Gerasimov: Russian military in Karabakh working to restore peaceful life in region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

As part of a peacekeeping operation, the Russian servicemen in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] are currently working on the return of captives, implementation of infrastructure projects, and resolving other humanitarian issues, said Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, TASS reported.

"Apart from monitoring the ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities, the efforts of our peacekeepers are aimed at restoring peaceful life in the region. Moreover, humanitarian issues are being successfully resolved," Gerasimov said at a briefing Thursday with foreign military attachés to Russia.

The main respective tasks are "demining of sites and facilities, return of captives and other detainees, search for the bodies of the casualties, security of humanitarian cargo delivery, and insuring of the implementation of infrastructure projects," he added.

"The Russian armed forces continue to fulfill peacekeeping tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. More than a year ago, it became possible to stop the bloody war and create conditions for the restoration of peace in the region. In order to reduce the tension and comply with the ceasefire regime, the Russian peacekeepers have been on duty at the checkpoints and are patrolling the area of the peacekeeping operation," Gerasimov said.

Also, he recalled that "apart from the monitoring of the ceasefire and all hostilities, a Russian-Turkish joint center has been operating since January of this year in the Aghdam region of Azerbaijan."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan opened intense fire toward Gegharkunik Province military positions
The Armenian side responded…
 Azerbaijan opened fire on Artsakh village tractor operator, says Machkalashen mayor
They fired from a large-caliber weapon, too…
 Armenia deputy defense minister: No group has come from Moscow for demarcation
Asked why the situation on the...
 Georgia formally refuses attending '3+3' regional cooperation platform meeting
The delegations from Turkey, Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia are expected to attend it...
 2 Azerbaijanis killed in mine explosion near Karabakh's Karin Tak village
Two men were working in that...
 Armenia opposition MP: Authorities present at household level establishment technical furnishing on frontline
The border infrastructure is quite multi-layered…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos