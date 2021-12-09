News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.24
EUR
560.56
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Dollar still gaining more value in Armenia
Dollar still gaining more value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.24/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by 1.43 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 560.56 (up by AMD 3.34), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 653.96 (up by AMD 0.11), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.72 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 357.06, AMD 28,402.26 and AMD 15,078.45, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia legislature approves 2022 draft state budget
The opposition factions, however, voted against it…
 ARARAT Museum initiated an inclusive project #FeelwithYourHeart (PHOTOS)
The tour trajectory of the ARARAT Museum is designed in a way that a new emotional experience can be perceived by all five senses...
 Dollar continues to rise steadily in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Armenia parliament continues 2022 draft state budget debates
The draft budget was presented by the minister of finance…
 One dollar passes AMD 491 threshold in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Dollar ‘ascent’ continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos