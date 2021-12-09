Residents of Armenia's Vardenis shut down Martuni-Vardenis road in support of opposition alliance's leader (PHOTOS)

Residents of Vardenis have shut down the Martuni-Vardenis road in support of Aram Harutyunyan (top candidate on the list of the “United Vardenis” Alliance) and are presenting their demands.
After the local self-government elections held in Vardenis when the “Aharon Khachatryan” and “United Vardenis” Alliances issued a statement on the formation of a coalition, the Investigative Committee of Sevan summoned Aram Harutyunyan (the first candidate on the list of the “United Vardenis” Alliance) to an interview and detained him.
Member of the “United Vardenis” Alliance Davit Shahnazaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the residents have been keeping the road shut down and demanding the immediate release of Aram Harutyunyan for over two hours.
“The residents are also demanding a meeting with the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, the regional governor and deputy of the National Assembly Hayk Sargsyan. They are demanding a meeting with the latter since he recently made a statement stating that the picture in Vardenis needs to essentially change during the elections,” he said.
During the local self-government elections in Vardenis, the “Aharon Khachatryan” Alliance garnered 16.51% of the votes, while “United Vardenis” Alliance garnered 37.76% of the votes. Civil Contract Party, which garnered 46.11% of the votes after the elections and the proportional electoral list was headed by incumbent Mayor of Vardenis Aram Melkonyan, failed to form a local government.