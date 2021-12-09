Opposition 'Armenia' Alliance: 3 deputies of parliamentary faction will be released

The three deputies of the opposition “Armenia” Alliance’s parliamentary faction will be released. This is stated in the statement issued by “Armenia” Alliance.
“A little while ago, the Constitutional Court of Armenia promulgated its decision on the deputies’ parliamentary immunity.
In essence, the Constitutional Court recorded the fact that a person without the status of deputy who is imprisoned may not be imprisoned right from the moment he or she obtains the status of deputy.
Following this decision of the Constitutional Court, the detention pre-trial measure against our three colleagues, including Armen Charchyan, Mkhitar Zakaryan and Artur Sargsyan, needs to be changed, and they need to be released,” the statement reads.