Armenia MOD: Deputy commander was told in Vardenis that car taking wounded soldier to Yerevan would be obstructed

YEREVAN. – As we have already informed, the Armenian side has two servicemen who sustained light gunshot wounds after the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces’ units in the eastern direction of the Republic of Armenia on December 9, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the evening of the same day, a group of citizens protesting in Gegharkunik Province and blocking the road leading from Vardenis town to the capital Yerevan on domestic political issues, having learned in advance that the vehicle transporting one of the wounded to the Yerevan Central Clinical Military Hospital would pass that road soon, told the deputy commander of the military unit that they would obstruct the course of the mentioned car.

Due to that, the car had to reach Yerevan by a detour, as a result of which the rendering of timely and necessary medical assistance to the serviceman was considerably delayed.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia considers what happened inadmissible, and also reminds that the armed forces are not involved in politics and carry out the function of ensuring Armenia's security on a 24-hour basis. Obstructing the function of providing medical assistance to servicemen wounded during the defense of the homeland is beyond all moral limits, regardless of any argumentation, the MOD added.