Nazarbayev says Azerbaijan can become observer country in Eurasian Economic Union

Honorary chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev stated that Azerbaijan can become an observer country in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), TASS reports.
"I wholeheartedly welcome the smoothing of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan after many years of disagreement, and I believe we all think so. At the same time, I consider it possible to hold talks with the Republic of Azerbaijan so that it also becomes an observer in the EEU," Nazarbayev said at the SEEC meeting via videoconference.