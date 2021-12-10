News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: High-tech component development also important in Eurasian integration context
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Innovations


The development of a high-tech component is also important in the context of Eurasian integration. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Friday’s online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

From this point of view, the potential of Armenia, as the PM believes, may be in demand. According to Pashinyan, confidence in the future presupposes adaptation of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) to the changing internal and external conditions.

He is convinced that the development of the EEU industrial potential directly depends on the digitalization of the industrial environment.

"I believe that Armenia's potential may be in demand, especially in the field of digital technology when developing mega-projects in the EEU area," he said.

And in the context of digitalization, the premier of Armenia considers the use of navigation stamps for transportation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
