Republican Party of Armenia Executive Body holds session chaired by Serzh Sargsyan

A little while ago, the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) ended its session, which was chaired by President of the Republican Party of Armenia, third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. This is stated in the press release issued by the RPA Executive Body.
“The Executive Body discussed the course of selection of delegates for the 17th congress of the Republican Party of Armenia, the drafts of the documents to be presented during the congress, the expansion of the political party’s global partnership, as well as current issues.
The RPA Executive Body urges the delegates of the congress to be maximally responsible for their health and the health of others during the ongoing pandemic.
All anti-epidemic rules, including provision of individual protection and hygienic accessories will be observed at the venue for the congress.
The invitation for coverage of the event and the conditions for reporters’ accreditation will be announced on Dec. 13,” the press release reads.