Peskov says US aggressive rhetoric does not contribute to detente in relations Russia

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that aggressive rhetoric from the US does not in any way help to defuse tension in relations between Moscow and Washington, TASS reports.
“We have been hearing too much aggressive rhetoric from across the ocean in recent weeks. This, unfortunately, does nothing to ease tensions,” he told the Moscow speaking radio station on Sunday.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the United States intends to send its troops to neighboring NATO countries in the event of an allegedly possible invasion of Russia.
During an online summit, he said, during an online summit, he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that in the event of an invasion, American troops would be sent to the Bucharest Nine (B9) countries located on NATO's eastern flank.
The presidents of Russia and the United States held 2-hour talks by video link on December 7.