Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files cassation appeal under case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has filed a cassation appeal against the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal under the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials.

As Deputy Prosecutor General Gevorg Baghdasaryan told reporters, the cassation appeal has already been sent to court, and the Criminal Court of Appeal has mainly agreed with the stance of the first instance court, without presenting additional grounds.

The Criminal Court of Appeal had rejected the appeal of the Prosecutor General’s Office to annul the decision of the first instance court on acquittal of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code of Armenia. The Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 unconstitutional, on the basis of which the court had acquitted the accused. The Prosecutor General’s Office disagrees with the decision and demands requalification of the charge.
