Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations
Armenia Central Bank head on coronavirus vaccinations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

I believe the process of [coronavirus] vaccinations needs to be carried out as quickly as possible. This is what Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan told reporters today.

According to him, the mortality rate is lower in countries where there is a high level of vaccinations of the population. He clarified that this also has an impact on the labor market and people’s moral-psychological situation.

“Almost all the employees of the Central Bank have gotten vaccinated, and consciously, not under pressure,” Galstyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
