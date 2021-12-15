Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan's ‘corridor for corridor’ approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia, Europe

Azerbaijan's "corridor for corridor" approach is fraught with serious challenges for Russia and Europe, and it is unacceptable for the Artsakh Republic. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan stated this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, and commenting on the statements by President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. Babayan added as follows:

Azerbaijan's position is predictable. We expected such an approach, as nothing else can be expected. With such actions, Azerbaijan is trying to completely suffocate Artsakh. But the issue is not only in Artsakh; there is a more global game—naturally, with the participation of Turkey. What does unimpeded communication between Turkey and Azerbaijan through the territory of internationally recognized Armenia mean? It is a loss of sovereignty over certain lines of territories. There will be one "corridor" today, the other—tomorrow. After all, they don't even say “Meghri;” they say “Zangezur.” There may be several "corridors" in Zangezur. At least two references to the "corridor" have already appeared: the railway via Meghri [city], and the motorway via Sisian [city]. So, what is Azerbaijan trying to do? First, to completely divide Armenia. It turns out that Armenia is losing control over about a third of its territory, over Syunik [Province], and not only. This means that Armenia is "breaking away" from Iran. Syunik is completely surrounded—in a full enclave position by Azerbaijan and Turkey—as it will not actually have a border with Armenia because if the Azerbaijanis and Turks "cross freely," troops will be sent there tomorrow to ensure "free passage"—first of all, of cargo and goods, tomorrow—of military equipment, army, etc.

It will completely change the situation in the region. Naturally, connecting [Azerbaijan’s exclave] Nakhichevan with [the] Karvachar [region] would mean full inclusion of the Eastern Transcaucasia, as Azerbaijan is already part of de facto Turkey and a territory highly dependent on Turkey, and in the current sense, Armenia will not be as such because Syunik also will be completely absorbed. I am not even talking about Artsakh. All this will lead to profound transformations—terrible, unpredictable processes will begin in the North Caucasus, the Volga region, and Central Asia. That is, this is in fact [Turkish President] Erdogan's "roadmap" which he voiced together with the representative of the [Turkish ultranationalist] "Gray Wolves" organization.

The specifying of any Azerbaijani control over the Lachin corridor would mean suffocating Karabakh. The result will be genocide and deportation of the [Armenian] population. Two ways out will remain: either there will be a war again or there will be no Armenians left in Artsakh. The loss of Artsakh will automatically mean the loss of Zangezur, Sevan and, in general, the destruction of the Armenian statehood. These are the processes that Azerbaijan and Turkey are trying to implement in the context of the concept of unblocking communications. It naturally cannot be accepted in such a context.

We hope that such actions will receive an equivalent assessment from the international community. These actions are directed also against the integrity of other countries—Russia and the [Russian] peacekeeping mission [in Artsakh], the Russian state. In time, this threat will turn against Europe. Turkey is now in the role of Germany in the 1930s when Hitler came to power. Even then, many forces were flirting with Hitler. But everyone suffered. It will be the same in this case—even worse. Therefore, we must calmly approach what is happening, not panic, prevent the provocations of Azerbaijan. I do not believe that such adventurisms of Azerbaijan can be acceptable for the leading world and regional powers. We declare from the beginning what such an approach is fraught with, and it is unacceptable for us.