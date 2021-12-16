Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker discusses return of POWs, Artsakh status with Poland Ambassador

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak.

Saghatelyan presented the post-war situation, spoke about the aggressive encroachments of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia and considered urgent the issue of returning Armenian prisoners of war to the homeland. The deputy parliamentary speaker attached importance to the voicing of the clear position of the European countries on the abovementioned issues.

The issue of the Artsakh status was also touched upon.

The parties discussed issues on democracy in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Ambassador attached importance to the centuries-old friendly Armenian-Polish relations. Cieplak expressed hope that the cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries would further deepen.

Saghatelyan expressed willingness to contribute to the improvement of the Armenian-Polish relations and the development of inter-parliamentary relations.