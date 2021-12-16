News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
480.02
EUR
543.05
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
543.05
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker discusses return of POWs, Artsakh status with Poland Ambassador
Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker discusses return of POWs, Artsakh status with Poland Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ishkhan Saghatelyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Armenia Pawel Cieplak.

Saghatelyan presented the post-war situation, spoke about the aggressive encroachments of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia and considered urgent the issue of returning Armenian prisoners of war to the homeland. The deputy parliamentary speaker attached importance to the voicing of the clear position of the European countries on the abovementioned issues.

The issue of the Artsakh status was also touched upon.

The parties discussed issues on democracy in Armenia.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Ambassador attached importance to the centuries-old friendly Armenian-Polish relations. Cieplak expressed hope that the cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries would further deepen.

Saghatelyan expressed willingness to contribute to the improvement of the Armenian-Polish relations and the development of inter-parliamentary relations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government to provide assistance to citizens having lost property in Shurnukh and Vorotan for 5 more months
The government adopted the...
 Armenia representative in ECHR: UN court did not equate Armenia and Azerbaijan
Yeghishe Kirakosyan added that the Azerbaijani side consistently violates the specified timeframes and provides inaccurate information…
 Armenia representative: European Court is considering lawsuit against Turkey participation in last year's war
“We have submitted all the necessary facts," Kirakosyan said…
 Armenia Ombudsman discusses with UNDP Representative return of Armenian POWs, their treatment
The parties particularly touched upon...
 Macron: Armenia, Azerbaijan, together
The French President made a Facebook post in three languages…
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev pleased with absence of criticism from Armenia at Eastern Partnership Summit
The president stressed that during international events in previous years, the Armenian leadership "usually made baseless and accusatory statements against Azerbaijan"…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos