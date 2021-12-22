Yerevan hosts meeting of Armenia-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation

The 20th meeting of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was held in Yerevan—and under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan of Armenia and Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk of Russia.

Cooperation in the development of trade and economic relations, transport, energy, high tech, health care, education, and in several other domains of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Also, the two deputy PMs made speeches summing up the meeting, and signed a protocol as a result of this session.

Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan stressed that despite the restrictions caused by the coronavirus, as well as all the shocks and economic consequences of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year, Armenia and Russia have managed to maintain the pace of development of their bilateral relations. He noted that as a result of this sitting, they managed to once again stimulate the development of relations between the two countries and expose the perspective directions of Armenian-Russian cooperation.

The Armenian deputy PM emphasized that in 2022 the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. In this context, Grigoryan assured that the Armenian side will make every effort to organize the respective anniversary events properly.

Mher Grigoryan stressed that the relations between the two countries are comprehensive and include all domains of interstate relations.

Within the framework of the meeting, the 2022-2027 program on interregional cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Russia, the 2022-2023 program on cooperation in environmental protection, and the 2022-2023 action plan for the implementation of the memorandum of understanding in sports were also signed.