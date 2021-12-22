Iran-Armenia Friendship Group member: Tehran won't tolerate any territorial change in the region

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with members of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Iranian Majles.
As reported the Security Council Bureau of Armenia, at the outset of the meeting, member of the Standing Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmud Ahmadi Bighash expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Secretary of the Security Council, and, in his turn, Grigoryan greeted Mr. Bighash and emphasized that the friendly relations between Armenia and Iran have been growing intensively recently.
Bighash attached importance to the role of the South Caucasus for the Islamic Republic of Iran. He particularly emphasized that regional stability and security and the inviolability of borders are the red lines for Iran and that Tehran won’t tolerate any territorial change in the region. In this context, Grigoryan stated Armenia’s red lines and underscored the imperative of opening an ‘era of peace’ that Armenia had set forth earlier, which also falls in line with Iran’s foreign policy priorities. Secretary Grigoryan also attached importance to the opening of the Yerevan-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway and emphasized that this will lead to the economic development of the countries of the region.