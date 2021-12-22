News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.14
EUR
540.61
RUB
6.49
Show news feed
Iran-Armenia Friendship Group member: Tehran won't tolerate any territorial change in the region
Iran-Armenia Friendship Group member: Tehran won't tolerate any territorial change in the region
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with members of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Iranian Majles.

As reported the Security Council Bureau of Armenia, at the outset of the meeting, member of the Standing Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmud Ahmadi Bighash expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Secretary of the Security Council, and, in his turn, Grigoryan greeted Mr. Bighash and emphasized that the friendly relations between Armenia and Iran have been growing intensively recently.

Bighash attached importance to the role of the South Caucasus for the Islamic Republic of Iran. He particularly emphasized that regional stability and security and the inviolability of borders are the red lines for Iran and that Tehran won’t tolerate any territorial change in the region. In this context, Grigoryan stated Armenia’s red lines and underscored the imperative of opening an ‘era of peace’ that Armenia had set forth earlier, which also falls in line with Iran’s foreign policy priorities. Secretary Grigoryan also attached importance to the opening of the Yerevan-Nakhchivan-Julfa railway and emphasized that this will lead to the economic development of the countries of the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Vahe Hakobyan, Seyed Mahdi Farshadan emphasize development of Meghri Free Economic Zone of Armenia
The chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the Armenian parliament met with the head of the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Iranian legislature…
 Iranian Majlis Speaker sends official invitation to Armenia Parliament Speaker visit Iran
The parties stated the...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee chief hosts Iran Customs Administration head
The parties expressed their willingness to...
 Armenia revenue committee chief meets Iran customs service head at Meghri border checkpoint
The delegation led by the Iranian official has arrived in Armenia on a working visit…
 Armenia FM holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart
The interlocutors exchanged views on...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Iran Ambassador, situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed
Both parties expressed certainty that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos