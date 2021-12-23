Armenia health minister: We have pretty good epidemic situation at the moment

At the moment we have a pretty good epidemic situation. Minister of health Anahit Avanesyan noted this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
"The reproduction rate is 0.56 percent, which means that this favorable situation will be maintained. If we follow the anti-epidemic rules during the holidays, too, we will be able to keep the situation stable," she added.
The minister informed that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not been detected in Armenia yet.
"We are carrying out sequencing of the samples taken from people who have just arrived in Armenia. When we have a positive case, we will definitely make it public. The data being accumulated show that vaccinations [against COVID-19] ensure a fairly high threshold against the Omicron variant, too, which is pleasing," Avanesyan said.