Armenia to get 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, the government of Armenia decided to purchase Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus.
According to the respective draft decision, the Ministry of Health had launched the process of purchasing these vaccines in July, the respective negotiations are now over, the contract to this effect is being signed, and it is planned to import Pfizer vaccines to Armenia by the end of the year.
The program envisages allocating 1.2 billion drams (approx. $2.4 million) to the Ministry of Health for the purchase of 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
And Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said that they have pledges for the donation of Covid vaccines, too, and will receive another batch.