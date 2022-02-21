Australia opens borders to vaccinated tourists

Australia has opened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign travelers from COVID-19 from February 21, according to Deutsche Welle.
Almost two years have passed since the country's authorities decided to close the state borders. Under the new rules, vaccinated travelers with valid visas are allowed to enter Australia.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has no doubt that the number of travelers will increase again over time. According to him, there are over 1.2 million people in the world with valid visas to Australia who can now enter the country.