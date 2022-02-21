News
Monday
February 21
War participants block Yerevan international airport road
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The participants of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020 on Monday closed off the road to Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan.

They are against the arrival of an Azerbaijani delegation in the Armenian capital.

As reported earlier, the meetings of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly will take place in Yerevan on Monday and Tuesday, and an Azerbaijani delegation also will attend them.

These war participants told reporters that they are against the reopening of the Yerevan-Istanbul flights, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
