Biden asks Macron to organize summit with Putin
Biden asks Macron to organize summit with Putin
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US leader Joe Biden has asked French President Emmanuel Macron to organize a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed adviser to the French leader.

"We’re slowly changing the course of things. We’re creating a diplomatic perspective the Kremlin accepts," the source said. "He is a facilitator," the source said in comments on Macron’s role.

He also added that the French head of state is a mediator in the context of resolving the crisis around Ukraine.

It was reported earlier that Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Andreas Heller said that the country was ready to host a summit of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden if required.

Before that, Emmanuel Macron had proposed holding a summit between the leaders of Russia and the US. The latter, in turn, accepted the proposal. Issues for the summit are expected to be prepared at the meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday. At the same time, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said that there were no specific plans to hold the summit at the moment.
