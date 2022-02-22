FM: Artsakh also has all grounds for recognition of its independent statehood

The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the Republic of Artsakh, lauds the recognition of the independence of the “Donetsk People's Republic” and the “Luhansk People's Republic” by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The official statement of the President of the Artsakh Republic has already been made about that. We [i.e., Artsakh] believe that the process of self-determination of peoples, creation of new states is inevitable, especially in the conditions of the existence of existential threats of this or that people. The Artsakh Republic is a country that has been fighting for its secure future for more than a hundred years already. We understand the importance of achieving independence and the legal and geopolitical wording of its path. There is no opposite way for the peoples who have stood on the path to achieve independence and built democratic states, passing the former ‘metropolises’ on many issues, and they definitely must be recognized.

Yes, there are cases in history when the countries that could not build a state gained de facto independence and found themselves in a chasm of chaos and arbitrariness. But when the people have built a state with the attributes of a government that works effectively, meets civilized standards—even if unrecognized—, there can be no way back for such states. Russia's recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic is a historic event, which should also be perceived as a serious attempt to prevent the geopolitical crisis of Ukraine.

The Artsakh Republic also has all the grounds for the recognition of its independent statehood. These are historical, legal, ethical, and ethical-academic bases.

Moreover, we have proved in practice that we have built a democratic state which is much ahead of Azerbaijan in its democratic development. Therefore, we believe that we should also be recognized by the international community.

And we declare again that we will never be a part of the state of Azerbaijan, where a mortal danger threatens us. We will never be a part of a country where genocide is a national policy and strategy, and Armenophobia is a philosophy of state-building.

We wish the people of Donbas peace, prosperity, and all the best," the Artsakh FM added.