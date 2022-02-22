News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
FM: Artsakh also has all grounds for recognition of its independent statehood
FM: Artsakh also has all grounds for recognition of its independent statehood
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the Republic of Artsakh, lauds the recognition of the independence of the “Donetsk People's Republic” and the “Luhansk People's Republic” by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The official statement of the President of the Artsakh Republic has already been made about that. We [i.e., Artsakh] believe that the process of self-determination of peoples, creation of new states is inevitable, especially in the conditions of the existence of existential threats of this or that people. The Artsakh Republic is a country that has been fighting for its secure future for more than a hundred years already. We understand the importance of achieving independence and the legal and geopolitical wording of its path. There is no opposite way for the peoples who have stood on the path to achieve independence and built democratic states, passing the former ‘metropolises’ on many issues, and they definitely must be recognized.

Yes, there are cases in history when the countries that could not build a state gained de facto independence and found themselves in a chasm of chaos and arbitrariness. But when the people have built a state with the attributes of a government that works effectively, meets civilized standards—even if unrecognized—, there can be no way back for such states. Russia's recognition of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic is a historic event, which should also be perceived as a serious attempt to prevent the geopolitical crisis of Ukraine.

The Artsakh Republic also has all the grounds for the recognition of its independent statehood. These are historical, legal, ethical, and ethical-academic bases.

Moreover, we have proved in practice that we have built a democratic state which is much ahead of Azerbaijan in its democratic development. Therefore, we believe that we should also be recognized by the international community.

And we declare again that we will never be a part of the state of Azerbaijan, where a mortal danger threatens us. We will never be a part of a country where genocide is a national policy and strategy, and Armenophobia is a philosophy of state-building.

We wish the people of Donbas peace, prosperity, and all the best," the Artsakh FM added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)
Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan met with Dutch MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen…
 Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends
On Monday Azerbaijani MPs arrived in Yerevan to take part in the meetings...
 Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey
Double standards and selective approaches must be rejected…
 Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation
He said that there are disputes, but Moscow will do everything possible for the settlement...
 Putin, Aliyev begin talks in Kremlin
“There are already certain agreements on the development of trade and economic ties and transport communication,” the Russian leader said speaking about Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)…
 European Parliament fails to recognize final outcome of 44-day war in Karabakh
The European MP called on both sides to refrain from insulting remarks...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos