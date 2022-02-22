News
India speaks out about crisis in Ukraine
India speaks out about crisis in Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

India has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions along Ukraine's border with Russia, calling for restraint and intensified diplomatic efforts to find a mutually amicable solution to the crisis in Eastern Europe, Hindustan Times reported.

T. S. Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the UN, presented the country's position at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened by Ukraine along with the US and Britain, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognition of the regions' independence.

“We have been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine, including developments along the eastern border of Ukraine and the related announcement by Russia,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tirumurti said.

His remarks came at an emergency UNSC meeting on the situation in Ukraine Monday night.

He further said, “The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
