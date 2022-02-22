News
Tuesday
February 22
News
Kremlin spokesman: Russian side remains open to diplomatic contacts at all levels
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is interested in diplomatic contacts with its opponents and remains open to them, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"Naturally, the Russian side remains open to diplomatic contacts at all levels. The Russian side is interested in these contacts," Peskov said in response to a related question.

Peskov said that cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine was highly undesirable, it would make relations between the two countries and nations even more difficult.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
