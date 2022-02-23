946 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning 946 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 417,456 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 24 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,378 cases.
Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,598 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,545, the total respective number so far is 395,700, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,780—a drop by 628 from the previous day.
And 4,759 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,875,218 such tests have been performed to date.