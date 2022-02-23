News
Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war
Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the issue of recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk is not on the agenda of Armenia is another evidence of the weakness of the foreign policy being conducted. Hayk Mamijanyan, the secretary of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated about this at Wednesday’s press conference in the NA. 

According to him, Armenia's foreign policy is full of anti-state mistakes.

"The actions of the Russian State Duma and of the president of that country in recent days have clearly shown what Armenia should have done during the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the fall of 2020]," Mamijanyan said.

The opposition lawmaker expressed a conviction that Armenia was simply obliged to recognize the independence of Karabakh during this war.

According to the Armenian MP, Russia's recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk is another confirmation—within the framework of international politics—of the right of peoples to self-determination.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
