Zakharova: U.S. has refused dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security
Zakharova: U.S. has refused dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The U.S. itself has refused to have a dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, RIA Novosti reported. 

"Today, on this very day, the Russian delegation, the official one, led by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, was supposed to be just in the very European expanses, from which we hear all kinds of accusations against us. And the delegation was supposed to be there to negotiate with the American delegation led by U.S. Secretary of State Mr. Blinken ... it was the American side that refused to negotiate further," Zakharova said on NTV.

She specified that this includes talks on global security, strategic stability, the current state of affairs. "Well, and, of course, it would not be without Ukraine. The U.S. side sent an official response to the Russian side in the form of a message from the U.S. Secretary of State, which outlined in a detailed, rather boorish manner their unwillingness to negotiate with Russia. All this was received by Moscow before the special operation began. The whole world should know it," added the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
